IMONOLITH Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Members Share Next Weekly Quarantine Sessions Video, "Instinct"

Kicking off their video series, The Quarantine Sessions, last week during their individual COVID-19 isolation, all-star modern metal band Imonolith has their the next playthrough ready, for the track "Instinct", from their recently released debut album State Of Being.

Drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen comments: "Hey Everyone, Greetings from the Imonolith Camp!

"The music industry has been flipped upside down with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are bands suffering worldwide but so are the fans and supporters of these bands… they aren’t getting the live shows and entertainment they’re used to all year long. As a result, we’re getting creative in how to stay engaged with those people who support us.

"Imonolith came up with an idea called The Quarantine Sessions. This is how it works - From our various living rooms/rehearsal spaces in self Isolation, we are recording videos of ourselves playing through each song off of our debut album State Of Being. You can see how we perform these songs on our respective instruments. We release one song every Monday on our Imonolith YouTube page. We already have released ‘Becoming The Enemy’.

"To keep in touch directly with our supporters, every Tuesday following the video release, we do a live feed on our Instagram page to talk about the song and video we released and do a live Q&A with everyone on the live feed. It’s a great way to stay in touch and keep you all informed about everything to do with Imonolith.

"This week we’re releasing a playthrough of one of the most popular songs on the album so far, ‘Instinct’. Hope you guys enjoy it and we look forward to seeing you guys on Tuesday at our Instagram page to talk about the video, answer questions and hang!

"Be safe out there and stay tuned for much more to come from all of us in the Imonolith Camp."

Check out the first episode, "Becoming The Enemy", below:

State Of Being album details.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

"Dig"

(Photo - Erich Saide)