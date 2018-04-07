IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD And THREAT SIGNAL Delay Release Of Audio Teaser From Debut Album

Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend recently decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Following his announcement that he has put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus while he works on other projects, two members of DTP have teamed up with a couple of members of Townsend's former group, Strapping Young Lad, to form a new band. Joining drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian "Beav" Waddell (who played bass in DTP) are bassist Byron Stroud, second guitarist Jed Simon and vocalist Jon Howard.

The new band is now officially known as Imonolith. They have checked in with the following update:

"After discussing with our producer and management, we feel it's important to release audio once the album has been professionally mixed and mastered. We really wanted to show a hint of our music now, but we do want it represented in a professional manner. Sorry for the false alarm, stay tuned. Thanks for your patience, we're working hard on the album as we speak!"

Band lineup:

-Jon Howard (Threat Signal) - Vocals

-Jed Simon (Vimic, Strapping Young Lad, Scar The Martyr) - Guitar

-Brian "Beav" Waddell (Devin Townsend Project) - Guitar

-Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad) - Bass

-Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) - Drums

Photos by LIM SANG Photography