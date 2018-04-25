IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD And THREAT SIGNAL Mixing Debut Album

Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend recently decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Following his announcement that he has put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus while he works on other projects, two members of DTP have teamed up with a couple of members of Townsend's former group, Strapping Young Lad, to form a new band, Imonolith. Joining drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian "Beav" Waddell (who played bass in DTP) are bassist Byron Stroud, second guitarist Jed Simon and vocalist Jon Howard.

The band has checked in from the studio:

"We know you guys can't wait to hear Imonolith for the first time. Well, as of now it's being mixed by the incredible Jason Van Poederooyen in LA. We feel as a band, along with Jay and our management that we should give you a proper, awesome sounding representation of what Imonolith's sound will be. We're very excited to show you guys and sometime in May, when it's 100% ready, we will give you a snippet of music to check out.

It's exciting times for everyone, including you guys, but we want to make sure we present ourselves professionally on every level. Thanks so much for your patience and support. You guys are all amazing and have really made this even more exciting for all of us in the band...

Stay posted, May is just around the corner."

Band lineup:

-Jon Howard (Threat Signal) - Vocals

-Jed Simon (Vimic, Strapping Young Lad, Scar The Martyr) - Guitar

-Brian "Beav" Waddell (Devin Townsend Project) - Guitar

-Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad) - Bass

-Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) - Drums

Photos by LIM SANG Photography