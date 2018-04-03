IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD And THREAT SIGNAL To Release Audio Clip This Week

Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend recently decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Following his announcement that he has put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus while he works on other projects, two members of DTP have teamed up with a couple of members of Townsend's former group, Strapping Young Lad, to form a new band. Joining drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian "Beav" Waddell (who played bass in DTP) are bassist Byron Stroud, second guitarist Jed Simon and vocalist Jon Howard.

The new band is now officially known as Imonolith. They have checked in with the following update:

"Byron Stroud has laid down some bad ass bass tracks for Imonolith. His signature sound is all over this recording. Our producer, Jason Van Poederooyen, got Young Bros. Productions to help out with recording some guitars and bass. Everything is sounding huge right now.

Brian 'Beav' Waddell is playing guitar in Imonolith and is just finishing up his tracks. As you all know, he played bass in the DTP, but guitar is his native instrument. At some point we will release a small audio clip to one of our songs we're recording in the studio. It will not be fully mixed or mastered, just a sneak peek of what we're recording. This is where you'll get the chance to get an idea of what we sound like."

Band lineup:

-Jon Howard (Threat Signal) - Vocals

-Jed Simon (Vimic, Strapping Young Lad, Scar The Martyr) - Guitar

-Brian "Beav" Waddell (Devin Townsend Project) - Guitar

-Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad) - Bass

-Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) - Drums

Photos by LIM SANG Photography