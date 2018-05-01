IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD And THREAT SIGNAL Unveil Official Band Logo Chosen By Fan Votes

Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend recently decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Following his announcement that he has put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus while he works on other projects, two members of DTP have teamed up with a couple of members of Townsend's former group, Strapping Young Lad, to form a new band, Imonolith. Joining drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian "Beav" Waddell (who played bass in DTP) are bassist Byron Stroud, second guitarist Jed Simon and vocalist Jon Howard.

The band has checked in with the following update:

"Thanks for all your input regarding the various logos over the past month, this logo had the most votes in the end over any other logo. We liked both final logos but there has to be a winner! Thanks for all your input and support."

Band lineup:

-Jon Howard (Threat Signal) - Vocals

-Jed Simon (Vimic, Strapping Young Lad, Scar The Martyr) - Guitar

-Brian "Beav" Waddell (Devin Townsend Project) - Guitar

-Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad) - Bass

-Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) - Drums

Photo by LIM SANG Photography