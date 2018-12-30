IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, THREAT SIGNAL Announce Shows For Calgary And Edmonton

Devin Townsend Project members Ryan Van Poederooyen (drums) and Brian "Beav" Waddell (guitars), Threat Signal's Jon Howard (vocals), and former Strapping Young Lad bassist Byron Stroud recently banded together to form Imonolith. They have checked in with the following update:

"It begins. Imonolith would like to announce our first live shows ever. We're doing some startup shows in select Western Canadian cities in March 2019, starting with...

March

1 - Calgary, Alberta - Dickens

2 - Edmonton, Alberta - Starlite Temple

Stay posted for more shows to be announced soon. We look forward to getting Imonolith out on the live scene."

Imonolith will release their first official single, "Hollow", in January 2019. A second teaser for the official video is available below.

Imonolith recently checked in with the following news:

"Imonolith would like to introduce and welcome a new guitar player to the band - Kai Huppunen (ex-Methods Of Mayhem, ex-Noise Therapy). Kai officially joined Imonolith this past October, just before shooting our debut video, 'Hollow'. He is an incredible guitar player and an awesome performer. He has a unique writing style with great ideas that have already added to Imonolith’s sound. All of us in Imonolith are very excited to have Kai as an official member of the band. Welcome Kai aboard!

Jed Simon and Imonolith have mutually parted ways. Jed is, and will always be a brother to us. We wish him all the very best with his future musical endeavours.

'Hollow', our debut single, will be available world-wide for download and streaming on January 18th. A music video for 'Hollow' will be released the same day. We’re excited to finally launch this band world-wide. Stay posted for more details to be released soon."

"Hollow" is now available for pre-order via iTunes and Google Play.

Photo by Square Egg Visions