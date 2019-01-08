IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, THREAT SIGNAL Announce Vancouver Show With TOUCH THE SUN As Support

Devin Townsend Project members Ryan Van Poederooyen (drums) and Brian "Beav" Waddell (guitars), Threat Signal's Jon Howard (vocals), and former Strapping Young Lad bassist Byron Stroud recently banded together to form Imonolith. They have checked in with the following update:

"Imonolith's first live show ever in Vancouver, BC, Canada will take place on Saturday, February 23rd at The Red Room, presented by The Invisible Orange. Our good friends in Touch The Sun will be opening the show for us. This will be an early show with doors opening at 7pm, so be sure to check them out!

Tickets available in advance at The Invisible Orange, Red Cat Records and Neptoon Records.

We're very excited to launch our Canadian live shows off in Vancouver and just as excited to get out to play Calgary (March 1st) and Edmonton (March 2nd). Stay posted for more announcements to come. As always, thanks for your support. We're looking forward to playing live for you all soon..."

Imonolith's live schedule is now as follows:

February

23 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room

March

1 - Calgary, Alberta - Dickens

2 - Edmonton, Alberta - Starlite Temple

Stay posted for more shows to be announced soon. We look forward to getting Imonolith out on the live scene."

Imonolith will release their first official single, "Hollow", in January 2019. A second teaser for the official video is available below.

Imonolith recently checked in with the following news:

"Imonolith would like to introduce and welcome a new guitar player to the band - Kai Huppunen (ex-Methods Of Mayhem, ex-Noise Therapy). Kai officially joined Imonolith this past October, just before shooting our debut video, 'Hollow'. He is an incredible guitar player and an awesome performer. He has a unique writing style with great ideas that have already added to Imonolith’s sound. All of us in Imonolith are very excited to have Kai as an official member of the band. Welcome Kai aboard!

Jed Simon and Imonolith have mutually parted ways. Jed is, and will always be a brother to us. We wish him all the very best with his future musical endeavours.

'Hollow', our debut single, will be available world-wide for download and streaming on January 18th. A music video for 'Hollow' will be released the same day. We’re excited to finally launch this band world-wide. Stay posted for more details to be released soon."

"Hollow" is now available for pre-order via iTunes and Google Play.

Photo by Square Egg Visions