IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, THREAT SIGNAL Part Ways With Guitarist JED SIMON; Replacement Announced

Devin Townsend Project members Ryan Van Poederooyen (drums) and Brian "Beav" Waddell (guitars), Threat Signal's Jon Howard (vocals), and former Strapping Young Lad members Byron Stroud (bass) and Jed Simon (guitars) recently banded together to form Imonolith. They have checked in with the following update:

"Imonolith would like to introduce and welcome a new guitar player to the band - Kai Huppunen (ex-Methods Of Mayhem, ex-Noise Therapy). Kai officially joined Imonolith this past October, just before shooting our debut video, 'Hollow'. He is an incredible guitar player and an awesome performer. He has a unique writing style with great ideas that have already added to Imonolith’s sound. All of us in Imonolith are very excited to have Kai as an official member of the band. Welcome Kai aboard!

Jed Simon and Imonolith have mutually parted ways. Jed is, and will always be a brother to us. We wish him all the very best with his future musical endeavours.

'Hollow', our debut single, will be available world-wide for download and streaming on January 18th. A music video for 'Hollow' will be released the same day.

We’re excited to finally launch this band world-wide. Stay posted for more details to be released soon."

Imonolith's debut single, "Hollow", is now available for pre-order via iTunes and Google Play. Check out the teaser below.

The band recently issued the following update:

"You guys have heard some music from us but we thought we’d give you a little insight into names of specific songs we’ve recorded and songs we’re working on. These are working titles and some titles are definitely staying. Lots of cool things are in the works including a potential live show or two in the near future. Stay posted for a live feed soon among other things!

Thanks as always for you’re awesome support. We’re excited to get our music out to you all ASAP!"

Photo by Square Egg Visions