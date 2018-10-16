IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, THREAT SIGNAL Reveal Working Song Titles For Upcoming Debut Album

Devin Townsend Project members Ryan Van Poederooyen (drums) and Brian "Beav" Waddell (guitars), Threat Signal's Jon Howard (vocals), and former Strapping Young Lad members Byron Stroud (bass) and Jed Simon (guitars) have banded together to form Imonolith. They have checked in with the following update:

"You guys have heard some music from us but we thought we’d give you a little insight into names of specific songs we’ve recorded and songs we’re working on. These are working titles and some titles are definitely staying. Lots of cool things are in the works including a potential live show or two in the near future. Stay posted for a live feed soon among other things!

Thanks as always for you’re awesome support. We’re excited to get our music out to you all ASAP!"