IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, THREAT SIGNAL Streaming "Breathe" (Demo Version)

Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend recently decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Following his announcement that he had put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus, two members of DTP teamed up with a couple of members of Townsend's former group, Strapping Young Lad, to form a new band, Imonolith.

Joining drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian "Beav" Waddell (who played bass in DTP) are bassist Byron Stroud, second guitarist Jed Simon and vocalist Jon Howard.

The band has checked in with the following update:

"Huge thanks to everyone for all of the incredible comments and responses so far! Now that you've heard one of the heavier sides to the Imonolith sound, it's time to give you a sample of Imonolith's more melodic side. This next song is a moodier yet uplifting tune called 'Breathe'. Hope you dig it!

More news and music to come soon... Thanks for your support!"

Band lineup:

Jon Howard (Threat Signal) - Vocals

Jed Simon (Vimic, Strapping Young Lad, Scar The Martyr) - Guitar

Brian "Beav" Waddell (Devin Townsend Project) - Guitar

Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad) - Bass

Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) - Drums