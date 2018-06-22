IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, THREAT SIGNAL Streaming Full Length Demo Version Of New Song "The Reign"

Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend recently decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Following his announcement that he had put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus, two members of DTP teamed up with a couple of members of Townsend's former group, Strapping Young Lad, to form a new band, Imonolith. Joining drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian "Beav" Waddell (who played bass in DTP) are bassist Byron Stroud, second guitarist Jed Simon and vocalist Jon Howard.

The band has checked in with the following update:

"As voted by our supporters, here's the public debut of 'The Reign'. Thanks to all of you worldwide who are supporting us in the very early stages of this band.

'The Reign' is about how society can negatively influence the mass majority. Life is all about living it your own way and not trying to be someone you're not. Be yourself. This may be an aggressive and heavy sounding song, but it has a positive underlying message.

This is just ONE side to Imonolith's overall sound. 'The Reign' represents part of the heavier side of our music. On the flip side, you can expect a lot of melody (vocally and instrumentally), with vocal hooks, memorable guitar riffs and creative, plotting rhythms throughout our music. Imonolith was based and built off of being versatile. Stay posted for more music to come soon!

Thanks as always for your awesome support!"

Band lineup:

Jon Howard (Threat Signal) - vocals

Jed Simon (Vimic, Strapping Young Lad, Scar The Martyr) - guitar

Brian "Beav" Waddell (Devin Townsend Project) - guitar

Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad) - bass

Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) - drums