IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, THREAT SIGNAL Streaming "The Reign" (Demo Version)

Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend recently decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Following his announcement that he had put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus, two members of DTP teamed up with a couple of members of Townsend's former group, Strapping Young Lad, to form a new band, Imonolith.

Joining drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian "Beav" Waddell (who played bass in DTP) are bassist Byron Stroud, second guitarist Jed Simon and vocalist Jon Howard.

The band has checked in with the following update: "Thank you for your patience over the last couple months. We know you've all wanted to hear some music for a while now, so here you have it. You guys deserve it for being awesome supporters of this band! This is a demo of one of our heavier songs called, 'The Reign'. We aren't going to release any album quality material until our first album is in the can and ready for release. We hope you dig this little clip of music. This is just a small glimpse of what's to come and only one of many sides to Imonolith's musical diversity."

Band lineup:

Jon Howard (Threat Signal) - Vocals

Jed Simon (Vimic, Strapping Young Lad, Scar The Martyr) - Guitar

Brian "Beav" Waddell (Devin Townsend Project) - Guitar

Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad) - Bass

Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) - Drums

(Photo - LIM SANG Photography)