IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, THREAT SIGNAL To Stream Full Length New Song Tomorrow

Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend recently decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Following his announcement that he had put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus, two members of DTP teamed up with a couple of members of Townsend's former group, Strapping Young Lad, to form a new band, Imonolith. Joining drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian "Beav" Waddell (who played bass in DTP) are bassist Byron Stroud, second guitarist Jed Simon and vocalist Jon Howard.

The band has checked in with the following update:

"So, on Wednesday morning (June 21st) we will be posting our first full length song on our brand new YouTube page. The link is here.

Band lineup:

Jon Howard (Threat Signal) - vocals

Jed Simon (Vimic, Strapping Young Lad, Scar The Martyr) - guitar

Brian "Beav" Waddell (Devin Townsend Project) - guitar

Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad) - bass

Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) - drums