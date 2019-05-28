IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL And STRAPPING YOUNG LAD - "We Are Hoping To Start Touring In 2019"

Imonolith, the new metal powerhouse featuring vocalist Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Skye Asylum), drummer Ryan ‘RVP’ Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian Waddell (Devin Townsend Project), bassist Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory), and second guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods Of Mayhem, Noise Therapy), have issued the following update:

"Hey Everyone,



We currently have Jason Van Poederooyen mixing the debut Imonolith album. We're taking our time with it to make sure it sounds the way we envision it. Things are coming along nicely and we're stoked! We're also working on all the album artwork and prepping everything else to release the album, and yes, we're also looking into future touring for Imonolith as well. We are hoping to start touring in 2019. Things are nice and busy.

Thanks for the support, as always. You all have been awesome and we appreciate it greatly! More to come soon..."

Imonolith made their entrance with a brand new official single, “Hollow”, available to stream/download.

A video for "Hollow" can be seen below. The single can also be streamed/purchased here.

“Hollow” serves as the perfect introduction to Imonolith, a band whose mission is simple: to write the heaviest riffs, the biggest hooks, and most monstrous grooves. Given the impressive pedigree of each player, they do exactly this and more.

Recorded and produced by Brian Howes and Jay Van Poederooyen (Nickelback, Chris Cornell, Airbourne, Hinder, Daughtry) at Van Howes Studios in Los Angeles, California, “Hollow” is immediately setting the bar high and the best is yet to come.

Imonolith was officially formed in February 2018 by drummer Ryan ‘RVP’ Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian Waddell, although the pair started writing their own brand of heavy music in 2015 whilst playing together in the Devin Townsend Project. RVP and Waddell then went on to recruit vocalist Jon Howard, bassist Byron Stroud, and second guitarist Kai Huppunen, completing a fearsome line-up. The Canadian quintet has since written a mass of highly diverse material, which appeals to everyone from the metalhead to the radio rock fan, and everyone in between.

Since teasing demos and video clips online, Imonolith have amassed a dedicated legion of supporters worldwide, and with the release of the new single, their following is set to expand by the thousands. With their first run of shows throughout Canada announced and big international plans in the pipeline, 2019 is set to be a huge year for Imonolith.