IMONOLITH Post New Episode Of Riff Lessons: "Hollow" (Video)

Canadian all-star modern metal band Imonolith have checked in with a new update:

"Back with another episode of Riff Lessons! Up this week, Scott (Whalen / bass) takes you through the chorus from 'Hollow'!"

Imonolith, featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush), recently launched a new series via social media called Inside The Album, offering a look behind-the-scenes of their debut record, State Of Being. In the clip below they get into "The Reign"

State Of Being album details below.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

