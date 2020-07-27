IMONOLITH Post New Episode Of Riff Lessons: "The Mourning" (Video)

Canadian all-star modern metal band Imonolith have checked in with a new update:

"Back with another episode of Riff Lessons, where we're highlighting some of our favorite riffs on State Of Being! Up this week, Brian 'Beav' Waddell takes you through his solo from 'The Mourning'!"

Imonolith, featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush), recently launched a new series via social media called Inside The Album, offering a look behind-the-scenes of their debut record, State Of Being. In the clip below they get into "The Reign"

State Of Being album details below.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Instinct" video:

"Dig"