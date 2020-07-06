IMONOLITH Release Final Quarantine Sessions Playthrough Video: "Breathe"

The final Quarantine Sessions video from modern metal band Imonolith, “Breathe,” is available now. Watch below.

“This is when the album takes a bit of a turn, offering a different vibe. Instantly this song sets itself apart from the others with a melodic clean guitar intro, accompanied with some cool sounding effects,” says vocalist Jon Howard. “My vocals beginning in the first verse are very relaxed and chill sounding, then build into a larger than life chorus. When I first heard the demo of this song, it sounded like it had been written before, like it was already a big hit from another band. Nope! It’s a new song, and we wrote it. So that’s a really good sign that we have something big here! Also, this song really captures our low tuned guitars, and even though it’s a slower tempo and very melodic, it crushes pretty damn hard with heavy guitars at the same time.”

Howard has also been testing his editing skills with each of the Quarantine Sessions videos, with each band member recording his own footage at home and sending video to the singer to compile.

“Each video in the quarantine series is footage taken by the band members in their home,” Howard says. “They record video with several different angles playing each song on the album, then send the footage to me for editing. Each song has a unique feeling, so when editing each video, I try to capture that with different filters and editing techniques. The goal when recording my own video footage is to do something completely different each time. I am fortunate to have a lot of space in my home and have come up with several new ideas when shooting my play through footage. For example, in this video I sang in a room with all the guitars I own. The various colors and lighting create a very warm vibe for this song. Since this is a more melodic slower tempo song, I felt this was a great approach.”

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). The collective of heavy-hitting players is at the top of their game recently releasing their debut album, State Of Being. The album features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that center around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

"Dig"

(Photo - Erich Saide)