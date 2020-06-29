IMONOLITH Release Quarantine Sessions Playthrough Video For “Persevere”

The latest Quarantine Sessions instalment from modern metal band Imonolith, “Persevere,” is available now. Watch the playthrough below.

Drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen comments on the video: “On to our ninth Quarantine Session video. ‘Persevere’ is the last song on our debut album State Of Being. We decided to end the album with this song for the vibe this tune has and the outlook it portrays. It was fitting to end the album on a positive note. It’s obvious what the song is about... Never give up, persevere and bust your ass for what you want out of life. We’re all in control of our lives through the decisions we make, that’s why it’s important to take the time to make the right decisions as we all persevere for what we want out of life.

"The song musically almost has an Alice In Chains vibe to it. Some slinky, grungy style riffs mixed with some hard rock and metal vibes along with some super catchy vocals. One thing about Imonolith's song writing is that we don’t give a fuck about creating a new sound or re-creating a specific genre. We just want to take from our various influences, various moods and write the best songs we can. We feel the art of writing a good song has been somewhat lost these days, in place of ’trying too hard’ to be different and new. It’s pretty much all been done before. So, we focus on being ourselves based off our influences and writing the best songs we can.

"We hope you guys vibe on this playthrough and can take something positive away from this song, whether it be musically or lyrically. Stay safe out there!”

State Of Being album details below.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

(Photo - Erich Saide)