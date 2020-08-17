IMONOLITH - Rescheduled European / UK Headline Tour Dates Announced

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush).They have checked in with the following update:

"Huge news everyone! We have rescheduled our State Of Being' European / UK Headlining Tour to February / March 2021, with even more dates added! Imonolith looks forward to getting on the road and finally supporting our debut album, State Of Being. Stay posted for more details including ticket sale info and more!"

The new tour schedule is available below.

Imonolith recently released their debut album, State Of Being. The album features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that center around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

"Dig"