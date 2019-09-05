IMONOLITH - Video Of Guitarist BRIAN "BEAV" WADDELL Tracking "The Reign" Demo Posted

Imonolith, the new metal powerhouse featuring vocalist Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Skye Asylum), drummer Ryan ‘RVP’ Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian Waddell (Devin Townsend Project), bassist Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory), and second guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods Of Mayhem, Noise Therapy), have issued the following update:

"Some video of Brian 'Beav' Waddell tracking the demo version of 'The Reign' at Young Bros. Productions. Some things have changed on the album version of this song compared to the demo version. We're stoked on the final result. It's one of our heavier tunes and it went over very well during our live shows. We're inching closer to release date news and much more. Thanks once again for your patience. The process of releasing an album world-wide on an indy level is new to us, but we're making sure we do everything right to make it the best release possible for you all."

Imonolith made their entrance with a brand new official single, “Hollow”, available to stream/download. The video for "Hollow" can be seen below. The single can also be streamed/purchased here.

“Hollow” serves as the perfect introduction to Imonolith, a band whose mission is simple: to write the heaviest riffs, the biggest hooks, and most monstrous grooves. Given the impressive pedigree of each player, they do exactly this and more.

Recorded and produced by Brian Howes and Jay Van Poederooyen (Nickelback, Chris Cornell, Airbourne, Hinder, Daughtry) at Van Howes Studios in Los Angeles, California, “Hollow” is immediately setting the bar high and the best is yet to come.

Imonolith was officially formed in February 2018 by drummer Ryan ‘RVP’ Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian Waddell, although the pair started writing their own brand of heavy music in 2015 whilst playing together in the Devin Townsend Project. RVP and Waddell then went on to recruit vocalist Jon Howard, bassist Byron Stroud, and second guitarist Kai Huppunen, completing a fearsome line-up. The Canadian quintet has since written a mass of highly diverse material, which appeals to everyone from the metalhead to the radio rock fan, and everyone in between.