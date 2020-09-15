IMONOLITH Vocalist JON HOWARD Gives A Tour Of Home His Studio (Video)

Jon Howard, vocalist for Canadian all-star modern metal band Imonolith, has checked in with a new update:

"This is just a quick run through of my recording studio set up. There is a lot more involved but this gives you the basic idea of the hardware I am using. You can find more info and audio examples at WoodwardAveStudios."

Imonolith, featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush), recently launched a new series via social media called Inside The Album, offering a look behind-the-scenes of their debut record, State Of Being. In the clip below they get into "The Reign"

State Of Being album details below.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

