IMPALERS - Styx Demon: The Master Of Death EP, Featuring MISFITS, IRON MAIDEN Covers, Due In January

Danish thrashers Impalers are set to release a new EP entitled Styx Demon: The Master Of Death via Evil EyE Records on January 16th. The EP comprises new tracks "Megalodon" and "Styx Demon". It also boasts a killer cover version of Misfits' "Death Comes Ripping" and an awesoome cover of Iron Maiden's "Prowler".

Formed in 2007, Impalers are a teutonic thrash steamhammer combining sniper precision riffs with a minefield of politically charged lyrics in the vein of Sodom, Kreator, Destruction and Metallica amongst others.

Impalers frontman Soren Crawack made the following statement regarding the new EP. "This series of EPs effectively serve the function of bridging the gap in-between full-length albums and critically provide the band with a platform to show where are musically at a certain point in time, as we continually evolve our sound. We had so much fun jamming on the songs that inspired us to play music in the first place and we hope our fans enjoy the EP as much as we did recording it."

The Styx Demon: The Master Of Death EP was produced, mixed and mastered by Marco Angioni at Death Island Studios, while the EP's artwork was designed by Mario Lopez.

CD and digital download pre-order packages are available at the Evil EyE Records store.