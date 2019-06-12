IMPELLITTERI Perform "Stand In Line" Live And Unrehearsed With Former Vocalist GRAHAM BONNET In Tokyo (Video)

Impellitteri guitarist and namesake Chris Impellitteri has posted the following update:

"'Stand In Line' - the riff, the lyric, the magical vocal performance, the insane solo, and the groove that has managed to become part of so many people’s lives around the world! I want to thank all of our friends around the world who have embraced the Impellitteri song 'Stand In Line' for 30+ years and have shared it with their friends and families, as it has become an international anthem to our fans.

I am sincerely humbled by the love and affection so many people have bestowed upon me, Graham Bonnet, Pat Torpey (RIP), Chuck Wright, and Phil Wolf for bringing this piece of music to life. I recognize it is extremely rare for any artist to be blessed with such a magical riff, vocal melody, lyric, solo, and groove that gets accepted by the masses. On our recent shows we have been blown away at the audience reaction once we begin to play the opening riff. At both our headlining shows and even some of the festivals we play there are thousands upon thousands of people singing every-word...i nsane! Long live 'Stand In Line'!

Here is a video of Graham reuniting with Impellitteri a few days ago on stage to perform 'Stand In Line' in front of a packed arena and with no rehearsal for the first time in over 30 years. We just went for it... so much fun! It took us about two minutes to get the instruments in tune, but it was worth the wait!

I also am extremely grateful to our fans that have embraced the Impellitteri songs with Rob Rock like 'Lost In the Rain', 'Warrior', and our recent remake of 'Phantom Of The Opera'"