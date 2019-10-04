IMPELLITTERI Release "Hypocrisy" Music Video

Chris Impellitteri and company released a stellar heavy metal shred fest last year with their album, The Nature Of The Beast, available via Frontiers Music Srl. The band recently captured some live footage and created a video for "Hypocrisy" from said album. Watch below:

Impellitteri recorded The Nature Of The Beast in Los Angeles, California with legendary engineer/ producer Mike Plotnikoff (Van Halen, Aerosmith, In Flames), mix engineer Greg Reely (Overkill, Fear Factory, Impellitteri), and engineers Jun Murakawa and Sean Shannon.

"Hypocrisy"

"Masquerade"

"Run For Your Life"

"Phantom Of The Opera" (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover)

"Gates Of Hell"

"Wonder World"

"Man Of War"

"Symptom Of The Universe" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Do You Think I’m Mad"

"Fire It Up"

"Kill The Beast"

"Shine On"

"Phantom Of The Opera" video:

"Symptom Of The Universe video:"

"Run For Your Life" video: