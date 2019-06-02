IMPELLITTERI Reunites With GRAHAM BONNET Live On Stage In Tokyo; Perform RAINBOW Classic "Since You've Been Gone" (Video)

Impellitteri guitarist and namesake Chris Impellitteri has posted the following update:

"Last night's packed concer...'Since You’ve Been Gone' with Graham Bonnet reuniting with Impellitteri. The crowd was amazing. I think we all had happy tears in our eyes! Having both Rob Rock and Graham Bonnet on stage was incredible; Jimmy Waldo from Alcatrazz also joined us. What a great night!"

Bonnet was with Impellitteri from 1988 - 1990, and again from 2000 - 2002. He recorded the albums Stand In Line (1988) and System X (2002) with the band.

Ahead of his Australian tour with Alcatrazz, Bonnet recently appeared on the Australian Rock Show podcast.

Bonnet and Alcatrazz are set to perform in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide and are performing Rainbow’s 1979 album Down To Earth in its entirety. When asked to recall his reaction when he first heard the Rainbow song "Lost In Hollywood" and if he feels an "adrenaline rush" when singing the tune live, Bonnet replied:

"Oh always, it's one of my favorite songs off the album to be honest with you. Cozy (Powell) came up with the beginning part (obviously), the drum thing at the beginning, and Roger (Glover) gave me an idea for the melody for the song. He just hummed something to me one day and he said 'Take that where you may' and so I made up the melody to that. I was never credited for anything on that album; in fact I didn't realize I was writing songs at the time. But anyway, it was Ritchie (Blackmore) and Roger that came up with the main lick and then Cozy added his fantastic drumming to it. I was given a rough idea of how the melody should go and then I changed it around as I sang the lyrics that Roger Glover wrote. That's how we did every track. We would record one song probably about four different ways, different melodies, different words, and then we chose the one that was going the right way. We came up with the right idea for 'Lost In Hollywood' after about two takes, I think."

Graham Bonnet manager Giles Lavery announced at the beginning of the year that the guitarist for the relaunch of Alcatrazz will be Joe Stump (Reign Of Terror, Holy Hell) and that a new double live Alcatrazz album will be recorded (and filmed) on the upcoming Japanese tour. The live album will feature the entire Alcatrazz No Parole From Rock And Roll album and the entire Rainbow Down To Earth album. Plus rarely performed tracks from Bonnet's days with Impellitteri and Blackthorne.

Alcatrazz keyboardist Jimmy Waldo also added in a separate interview: "The last two Graham Bonnet Band albums stylistically have essentially been Alcatrazz albums as we were aiming for that direction anyways. With our new guitar player Joe Stump we feel we can take Alcatrazz to the next level. Due to popular demand it's time to bring the name back."

More details to be announced on upcoming Alcatrazz studio album which will feature many guests from Graham's musical past.

Alcatrazz lineup:

Graham Bonnet - vocals

Jimmy Waldo - Keyboards

Joe Stump - Guitar

Beth Ami Heavenstone - Bass

Mark Benquechea - Drums