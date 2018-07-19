IMPELLITTERI Streaming New Song "Run For Your Life"

Impellitteri are streaming the song "Run For Your Life", featured on their 11th studio album The Nature Of The Beast, out on October 12th via Frontiers Music. Listen below.

"Hypocrisy"

"Masquerade"

"Run For Your Life"

"Phantom Of The Opera" (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover)

"Gates Of Hell"

"Wonder World"

"Man Of War"

"Symptom Of The Universe" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Do You Think I’m Mad"

"Fire It Up"

"Kill The Beast"

"Shine On"

Impellitteri is:

Rob Rock - vocals (Axel Rudi Pell)

Chris Impellitteri - guitars

James Amelio Pulli - bass

Jon Dette - drums (Testament, Anthrax, Slayer)