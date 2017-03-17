IMPELLITTERI Working On New Album For Release This Year

Impellitteri are at work on the follow-up to the Venom album, released in 2015. The new record is expected later this year.

Guitarist and band namesake, Chris Impellitteri, tells All That Shreds: “I am in the studio writing and recording new music at this time… The new music is very much in the vein of Venom, so I think our fans will like it very much! Impellitteri want to evolve artistically without losing our identity… so the new record will definitely have a lot of fast tempo metal songs filled with shredding guitar solos, screaming vocals, and an energetic rhythm section with lots of punch and power in our mix.”

Stay tuned for updates.