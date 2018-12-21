IMPERIA Announce New Album Flames Of Eternity

The multinational Gothic metal outfit Imperia will release a new album next year.

The band's fifth studio album is called Flames Of Eternity, and will be released on February 22nd, 2019 via Massacre Records. It will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP, stream and download.

The mix and mastering was once again put into the magical hands of Jacob Hansen, while Jan Yrlund himself is responsible for the album's artwork.

Guest musicians on the album include Oliver Philipps (Everon), original band member John Stam as well as the Finnish violin virtuoso Henrik Perelló.

Flames Of Eternity is a strong album, whose songs will take you on an intense ride through all different kinds of human emotions.

The first digital single from the album is expected to be released in January 2019.

Tracklisting:

Digipak

“The Scarred Soul”

“Fear Is An Illusion”

“Unspoken Words”

“Book Of Love”

“Blinded”

“Invisible Tears”

“Otherside”

“Beauty Within”

“My Guardian Angel”

“The Ocean”

“A Crying Heart”

“Mother” (Piano Version)

Vinyl:

Side A

“The Scarred Soul”

“Fear Is An Illusion”

“Unspoken Words”

“Otherside”

“Invisible Tears” (Edited Version)

Side B

“Book Of Love”

“Blinded”

“Beauty Within”

“My Guardian Angel”

“The Ocean”

“A Crying Heart” (Edited Version)