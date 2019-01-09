IMPERIA Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "Fear Is An Illusion"

Multinational Gothic metal outfit, Imperia, have released a lyric video for the new single, "Fear Is An Illusion", feature on their upcoming new album, Flames Of Eternity, out on February 22nd via Massacre Records. Watch the clip below, and stream the song on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, etc.

The album will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP, stream and download. Pre-order here.

The mix and mastering was once again put into the magical hands of Jacob Hansen, while Jan Yrlund himself is responsible for the album's artwork.

Guest musicians on the album include Oliver Philipps (Everon), original band member John Stam as well as the Finnish violin virtuoso Henrik Perelló.

Flames Of Eternity is a strong album, whose songs will take you on an intense ride through all different kinds of human emotions.

Tracklisting:

Digipak

“The Scarred Soul”

“Fear Is An Illusion”

“Unspoken Words”

“Book Of Love”

“Blinded”

“Invisible Tears”

“Otherside”

“Beauty Within”

“My Guardian Angel”

“The Ocean”

“A Crying Heart”

“Mother” (Piano Version)

Vinyl:

Side A

“The Scarred Soul”

“Fear Is An Illusion”

“Unspoken Words”

“Otherside”

“Invisible Tears” (Edited Version)

Side B

“Book Of Love”

“Blinded”

“Beauty Within”

“My Guardian Angel”

“The Ocean”

“A Crying Heart” (Edited Version)

“Fear Is An Illusion” lyric video: