IMPERIA Singer Helena Iren Michaelsen's Solo Project ANGEL To Release New Album In July

Angel, the solo project of Helena Iren Michaelsen (Imperia), will release a new album entitled A Woman's Diary - Chapter II, on July 24 via Massacre Records.

This album is the diary of Helena Iren Michaelsen's life turned into lyrics and music, and captured on an album. All songs and lyrics are personal, raw, and uncensored.

Featuring cover artwork by Jan Yrlund (Darkgrove Design), A Woman's Diary - Chapter II was mastered by Tom Müller at Flatliners Studio, and produced & arranged by Oliver Philipps.

More details will be revealed soon.

(Photo - Turan Ugurlu)