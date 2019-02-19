IMPERIAL AGE Frontman Severely Injured On European Tour

While on a big European tour supporting the album Legacy Of Atlantis, on January 20th, 2019, in Bielsko Bilala, Poland, Imperial Age founder and lead singer Aor (Alexander Osipov) broke his right arm in a street fight after the show. He was taken on an ambulance to the local hospital, where the doctors said the arm was broken and displaced in three places and advanced surgery was urgently needed to save it.

So the two band leaders - Aor and Jane - decided to fly home to Moscow to perform urgent osteosynthesis (surgical operation involving a metal plate being screwed to the bone fragments) and ordered the band to continue the tour without them.

Over the next five days Aor was hospitalized and some of the best Russian surgeons performed the complex 3-hour-long operation, which the musician endured very well.

However, the doctors prohibited Aor to continue the tour citing the severity of the injury and the necessity to heal, but one day after the operation, with Jane’s help, he left the hospital with a bleeding hand and together they flew to Germany to join the band in Munich (the band had played five shows without them by that time).

The next two weeks Aor sang concerts with a sling, until he was able to remove it before the show in Lyon, France. Now his hand is healing fast (faster than the usual rate) and he can move it well enough to do basic things and even type and hold the microphone a little bit.

In a week from now Aor will have an x-ray in Germany and if it proves that the hand has healed well, he will be able to start fully using it.