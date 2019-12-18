IMPERIAL AGE To Unveil “The Legacy Of Atlantis” Video Friday; Teaser Streaming

The biggest Russian symphonic metal band, Imperial Age, will release their video for “The Legacy Of Atlantis” on Friday, December 20. A teaser is available below:

“The Legacy Of Atlantis” is a single from the band’s second full-length album and metal opera. Majestic, powerful, lofty and solemn symphonic heavy metal with male and female vocals, full choirs and orchestra that will fill listners with pure energy, inspire to do great deeds and will always keep your spirits at the highest.

Formed in 2012 by singers/composers Alexander Osipov and Jane Odintsova, Imperial Age have quickly become one of the most-internationally touring metal bands from Russia. The band is notable for immense live professionalism and remarkable vocal diversity of its three singers as well as collaborations with musicians from Dimmu Borgir, Therion, Rhapsody Of Fire and Arkona.

The video was 100% funded by the band’s fans through crowdfunding and is released ahead of a UK headliner tour.

Read the mysterious story of “The Legacy Of Atlantis”, enjoy the music video and connect to the power of mankind’s ancient progenitor civilization.