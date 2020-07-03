IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Premier "City Swine" Music Video

New York City-based avant-garde metal outfit, Imperial Triumphant, have released their mesmerizing yet disturbing video for “City Swine”, from their fourth studio album Alphaville, out July 31.

The band comments: “In the depths of the big city lurking beneath the lowest forms is a wretched swine that can be of no use. Laughing somewhere above is an equally wretched swine, that dumps on everything in its path. Both serve no purpose, are ineffective, and remain unprofitable in the eyes of the big machine.”

Alphaville will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.

- Gatefold Empire Black 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster (black Vinyl)

- Gatefold Atomic Sunrise 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster (transp. sun yellow Vinyl) – SOLD OUT

- Gatefold Statue of Verdigris 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster (mint colored Vinyl)

- Ltd. CD Edition

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Rotted Futures"

"Excelsior"

"City Swine"

"Atomic Age"

"Transmission To Mercury"

"Alphaville"

"The Greater Good"



Bonus tracks:

"Experiment" (Voivod)

"Happy Home" (The Residents)

"Rotted Futures" video:

The band had a number of guest visiting them in the studio:

- Tomas Haake (Meshuggah) - Taiko drums

- Phlegeton (Wormed) - Vocals

- Yoshiko Ohara (ex-Bloody Panda) - Choirs

- RK Halvorson - Barbershop quartet

- Sarai Chrzanowski - Choirs

- Andromeda Anarchia (Folterkammer, Dark Matters) - Choirs

- J Walter Hawke - Trombone

- Colin Marston - Guitars

Imperial Triumphant is:

Zachary Ilya Ezrin - Vocals, guitars

Steven Blanco - Bass, vocals, piano, mellotron, synths, taiko drums

Kenny Grohowski - Drums, taiko drums

(Photo - Alex Krauss)