IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Release “Atomic Age” Single, Video

New York City’s avant – garde black metal outfit Imperial Triumphant has released their latest video to “Atomic Age”.

The band comments: "Welcome to the age of a bright future and unprecedented optimism. A time when man’s dreams are realized in the biggest way. The most dangerous time ever known with the most existential responsibility ever bestowed. A NEW age of the atomic dream and ten thousand years forward of computerized biology looking to the past for the same answers. That mid-century Atomic Age; long lasting to go that extra mile, now and forever..."

Alphaville will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.

- Gatefold Empire Black 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster (black Vinyl)

- Gatefold Atomic Sunrise 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster (transp. sun yellow Vinyl) – SOLD OUT

- Gatefold Statue of Verdigris 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster (mint colored Vinyl)

- Ltd. CD Edition

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Rotted Futures"

"Excelsior"

"City Swine"

"Atomic Age"

"Transmission To Mercury"

"Alphaville"

"The Greater Good"



Bonus tracks:

"Experiment" (Voivod)

"Happy Home" (The Residents)

"Atomic Age" video:

"Rotted Futures" video:

The band had a number of guest visiting them in the studio:

- Tomas Haake (Meshuggah) - Taiko drums

- Phlegeton (Wormed) - Vocals

- Yoshiko Ohara (ex-Bloody Panda) - Choirs

- RK Halvorson - Barbershop quartet

- Sarai Chrzanowski - Choirs

- Andromeda Anarchia (Folterkammer, Dark Matters) - Choirs

- J Walter Hawke - Trombone

- Colin Marston - Guitars

Imperial Triumphant is:

Zachary Ilya Ezrin - Vocals, guitars

Steven Blanco - Bass, vocals, piano, mellotron, synths, taiko drums

Kenny Grohowski - Drums, taiko drums

(Photo - Alex Krauss)