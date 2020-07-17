IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Release “Atomic Age” Single, Video
July 17, 2020, 25 minutes ago
New York City’s avant – garde black metal outfit Imperial Triumphant has released their latest video to “Atomic Age”.
The band comments: "Welcome to the age of a bright future and unprecedented optimism. A time when man’s dreams are realized in the biggest way. The most dangerous time ever known with the most existential responsibility ever bestowed. A NEW age of the atomic dream and ten thousand years forward of computerized biology looking to the past for the same answers. That mid-century Atomic Age; long lasting to go that extra mile, now and forever..."
Alphaville will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.
- Gatefold Empire Black 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster (black Vinyl)
- Gatefold Atomic Sunrise 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster (transp. sun yellow Vinyl) – SOLD OUT
- Gatefold Statue of Verdigris 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster (mint colored Vinyl)
- Ltd. CD Edition
- Digital Album
Tracklisting:
"Rotted Futures"
"Excelsior"
"City Swine"
"Atomic Age"
"Transmission To Mercury"
"Alphaville"
"The Greater Good"
Bonus tracks:
"Experiment" (Voivod)
"Happy Home" (The Residents)
"Atomic Age" video:
"Rotted Futures" video:
The band had a number of guest visiting them in the studio:
- Tomas Haake (Meshuggah) - Taiko drums
- Phlegeton (Wormed) - Vocals
- Yoshiko Ohara (ex-Bloody Panda) - Choirs
- RK Halvorson - Barbershop quartet
- Sarai Chrzanowski - Choirs
- Andromeda Anarchia (Folterkammer, Dark Matters) - Choirs
- J Walter Hawke - Trombone
- Colin Marston - Guitars
Imperial Triumphant is:
Zachary Ilya Ezrin - Vocals, guitars
Steven Blanco - Bass, vocals, piano, mellotron, synths, taiko drums
Kenny Grohowski - Drums, taiko drums
(Photo - Alex Krauss)