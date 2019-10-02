IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Sign To Century Media Records

Century Media Records has announced the signing of New York's nebulous avant-garde metal outfit, Imperial Triumphant.

Imperial Triumphant officially began with their 2012 debut release, Abominamentvm. The lineup consisted of Zachary Ilya Ezrin on guitar/vocals and the rhythm section of their NYC contemporaries: Pyrrhon. Soon they met with drummer Kenny Grohowski and began to feature him on their next two releases Goliath (EP) and Abyssal Gods (LP). In 2015, they introduced bassist Steven Blanco into their lineup. In 2016, they released another EP, Inceste, which they toured heavily that year with temporary second guitarist Max Gorelick. 2018 brought about their magnum statement: Vile Luxury. It is a full length record written collectively by the trio (Ezrin, Grohowski, Blanco) in homage to their hometown New York City that brought jazz elements to the avant-garde black metal style in a way never achieved before. They toured Europe and North America extensively from 2018-19 in support of that album. Before the end of 2019 the band will come back for another European tour in November before focusing on their next full length album to be finished and released in 2020.

Zachary Ilya Ezrin comments: "Imperial Triumphant is proud to be collaborating with such a brilliant label as Century Media. We are always striving to work with like-minded people when it comes to our art. Century Media already feels like home. Our forthcoming album will be a step further into the abyssal dystopian sound and I can't think of a better label to release it."

Philipp Schulte, Label Manager Century Media Records: “We are honoured having the opportunity to work with Imperial Triumphant, doubtlessly one of the most forward-thinking bands to date. Their incomparable musical vision as well as the visual and lyric concept make them stand out as a shining example of how vast a musical cosmos can actually be. Imperial Triumphant make the difference. There are no limits. Welcome to Century Media!”

Their official bandshop Evil Greed filmed the following in depth interview at the prestigious Roadburn Festival 2019 during their first European tour:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wiK6UJMk1E

Imperial Triumphant will embark on a European tour in November. Find their tour itinerary here.

Imperial Triumphant is:

Ilya - Vocals/Guitars

Blanco - Bass, Vox, Piano, Keys

Grohowski - Drums