IMPERIALST – New Track “Umbra Tempest” Streaming

US black metal band Imperialist are all set to release their debut full-length album on Transcending Obscurity Records. Their brand of black metal is inspired by the Swedish black metal scene and is furthermore worked upon to exude a thrash vibe. New track, "Umbra Tempest", is streaming below.

Imperialist have conjured up a brilliant sci-fi themed album that stands out both conceptually as well as musically. Rooted in the early Swedish black metal sound of luminaries like Necrophobic, Dissection and Sacramentum, Imperialist hone it up further to suit their futuristic theme by adding touches of thrash metal without diluting the rich aura. Cipher is backed by a visually stunning artwork by Adam Burke (Vektor, Lurk) that extends into a continuous two-panel work depicting the grand theme. It's rare to find bands that have a bold vision and at the same time creating the perfect blend for music that is at once atavistic and forward-thinking. This is one of the finest examples of meticulously written black metal counterbalancing aggression with melodies and thrashy sections.

Cipher release formats:

-LP box set

-Gatefold LP

-Digipak CD box set

-8-Panel digipak CD

-Digital

Tracklisting:

“Continuum”

“The Singularity”

“Advent Anathema”

“Splendor Beneath An Ancient Permafrost”

“Umbra Tempest”

“Chronoclasm”

“Binary Coalescence”

“The Dark Below”

“Mercurian Dusk”

"Umra Tempest":

“The Singularity”: