IMPERIOUS Ink Deal With Massacre Records; Two Albums Due In Fall 2017

Massacre Records has announced the signing of German epic black metal band, Imperious.

The band was founded by vocalist, bassist and main composer Sertorius in 2009, and with the addition of both guitarists Iluaar and Kalmesh they form the trio Imperious. Their intention and goal is to create music based on historical, lyrical and poetic sources.

Their debut, Varus, was released in April, 2011 via Heretic Visions Productions and Twilight Distribution. Following the closure of their label, Imperious focussed on a new project: translating Homer’s Odyssey into a musical concept, and they succeeded.

Imperious' two albums, Tales Of Woe - The Journey Of Odysseus - Part I: From Ilion To Hades and Tales Of Woe - The Journey Of Odysseus - Part II: From Hades To Ithaca, are set to be released this fall via Massacre. Stay tuned for updates.