IMPERIOUS To Release Two New Albums In November; Details Revealed

German epic black metal trio, Imperious, will release the albums Tales Of Woe - The Journey Of Odysseus, Part I: From Ilion To Hades and Tales Of Woe - The Journey Of Odysseus, Part II: From Hades To Ithaca on November 17th via Massacre Records.

With a high attention to detail and Homer's text, Imperious tells the story of Odysseus and his epic journey.

The albums were mixed and mastered by Markus Stock at Klangschmiede Studio E. The cover artwork has been created by Kalmesh and features the painting "The Blinding Of Polyphemus" by Christian Wilhelm Ernst Dietrich on the artwork of Part I and Johann Heinrich Füssli's "Odysseus between Skylla and Charybdis" on the artwork of Part II.

Guest vocals were contributed by Michael Seifert (Rebellion, Wolfchant) on "Insidious Winds" (Tales Of Woe, Part I) and by Lokhi (Wolfchant) on "The Isle Of The Solar God" (Tales Of Woe, Part II).

Tales Of Woe - The Journey Of Odysseus, Part I: From Ilion To Hades tracklisting:

“At The Shores Of Ilion”

“To Abjure Temptation”

“At The Cave Of Polyphemus”

“The Sharpened Pale”

“Insidious Winds”

“At The Bay Of Telepylos”

“The Feasting Of The Laestrygonians”

“Celestial Tunes Of Moral Fraud”

“At The Realm Of Hades”

“Where Cimmerian Darkness Dwells”

Tales Of Woe - The Journey Of Odysseus, Part II: From Hades To Ithaca tracklisting:

“Of Casualties (And The Further Way)”

“Sirens”

“The Isle Of The Solar God”

“At The Shores Of Ithaca”

“Scorn”

“Bloodbound - The Bow Of Odysseus”

“At The Olive Tree”