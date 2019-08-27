IMPERIUM DEKADENZ Debut New Song “Transcendence”

Atmospheric black metal duo, Imperium Dekadenz, are set to unleash their brand new magnum opus this Friday, August 30th with Napalm Records. When We Are Forgotten, dives deep into a complex cosmos made of anger, loneliness, melancholy and pure destruction. The band's upcoming record not only convinces with a dynamic, energetic and organic production and sounds by no means polished, but is the same rough and dark as their home, the Black Forest, itself.

Only a few days ahead of the official release, Imperium Dekadenz are sharing with us another fierce track taken from When We Are Forgotten with “Transcendence”.

Says the band: "This song came to us like magic. Everything was there from the very beginning. A gift from a world beyond. “Transcendence” - a piece of music that shows perfectly the progression of Imperium Dekadenz. Progressing into darkness far off the ways and paths, far off the safe shelter, you will find the enchantment of obscure wonders and... ‘Transcendence!’”

The album was recorded at Iguana Studios and the band's ID-Studios. The songs were mixed and mastered by Christoph Brandes. The album will be available in digital, digipak, and LP formats, along with additional bundle options and a limited-edition boxset. Pre-order here.

The album artwork was designed in cooperation with Alejandro Tedin at Heresie Graphics.

Tracklisting:

"When We Are Forgotten"

"Bis Ich Bin"

"My Solace I (Choirs Of Solitude)"

"Trauma"

"A Cave Called Wisdom"

"Transcendence"

"Seance"

"Absenz Elysium"

"My Solace II (Paths Of Perception)"

"Reverie"

"Frozen In Time"

"Behold The Flames Of Time" (only available on special CD in boxset)

"Owl Of The Black Forest" (only available on special CD in boxset)

"Transcendence":

"Frozen In Time" lyric video:

"Absenz Elysium" video:

(Photo: Void Revelations)