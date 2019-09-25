IMPERIUM DEKADENZ Premier Official Music Video For "Bis Ich Bin"

Atmospheric black metal duo, Imperium Dekadenz, have released a video for "Bis Ich Bin", a track from their new album, When We Are Forgotten, out now via Napalm Records. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

When We Are Forgotten, dives deep into a complex cosmos made of anger, loneliness, melancholy and pure destruction. The band's upcoming record not only convinces with a dynamic, energetic and organic production and sounds by no means polished, but is the same rough and dark as their home, the Black Forest, itself.

The album was recorded at Iguana Studios and the band's ID-Studios. The songs were mixed and mastered by Christoph Brandes. The album artwork was designed in cooperation with Alejandro Tedin at Heresie Graphics.

Tracklisting:

"When We Are Forgotten"

"Bis Ich Bin"

"My Solace I (Choirs Of Solitude)"

"Trauma"

"A Cave Called Wisdom"

"Transcendence"

"Seance"

"Absenz Elysium"

"My Solace II (Paths Of Perception)"

"Reverie"

"Frozen In Time"

"Behold The Flames Of Time" (only available on special CD in boxset)

"Owl Of The Black Forest" (only available on special CD in boxset)

"Bis Ich Bin" video:

"Transcendence":

"Frozen In Time" lyric video:

"Absenz Elysium" video: