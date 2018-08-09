IMPERIUM DEKADENZ Sign With Napalm Records

Napalm Records has announced the signing of Germany's Imperium Dekadenz. "Horaz and Vespasian, welcome to the Napalm Family!"

Imperium Dekadenz find their very own way between old school black metal and atmospheric post black metal. They’ve created a stand-alone sound over their last five albums and their last release, Dis Manibvs, lifted them up to the top of the German black metal scene.

Founded in 2004, Imperium Dekadenz proved that their origin, the Black Forrest is the perfect source of inspiration for black metal. If you close your eyes while listening to their music, you can almost see yourself on a journey through these dark woody mountains in the South of Germany.

Napalm Records A&R Sebastian Muench on the new signing: “Categorizing Imperium Dekadenz simply as ‘black metal’ would in my mind be almost an insult. The 2016 released Dis Manibvs is a masterpiece and yes even though it is technically a black metal album it holds the depth, talent and beauty in the tradition that only Empyrium or the late Agalloch can match. I could not be more proud to work with the guys on the upcoming releases!”

Imperium Dekadenz states: “A new chapter is about to begin! We are excited to announce that we are now a part of the great Napalm Records roster and we feel really inspired to work with such a renowned label. They offer us the perfect surrounding for our next strikes. At the moment we are working hard on the songs for the new album to be released in 2019. Stay tuned!”

Live dates:

October

29 - Vienna, Austria - Escape

27 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Follow The Goat

November

17 - Radolfzell, Germany - S'Bockle

December

1 - Tuebingen, Germany - Epplehaus

Imperium Dekadenz are:

Horaz - Vocals, Guitar, Lyrics

Vespasian - Drums, Guitar, Bass, Synths