IMPLORE Release "All Consuming Filth" Lyric Video

International grindcore-death-punk force, Implore, will release their new album, Alienated Despair, on September 27 via Century Media Records. A lyric video for the first single, “All Consuming Filth“, can be seen below.

Says the band: "Life won’t stop, life won’t wait, it’s either fighting every day or drowning with it. This song is about not feeling good enough to fight the day by day and falling into addictions to ignore the pain.”

Alienated Despair will be available as Ltd. CD Edition, black LP and digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Faculties Of Time"

"Abandoned Desires"

"Parallax"

"All Is Not Lost Is Long Forgotten"

"The Constant Dissonance"

"Never Again" (feat. Tomas Lindberg)

"All Consuming Filth"

"Let The Pleasure Destroy Me"

"In Apathetic Isolation"

"The Venom Comes In Droves"

"Despondency"

Teaser:

Implore lineup:

Gabriel Dubko - vocals

Eduard Petrolillo - guitars

Carol Lieb - bass

Markus Matzinger - drums

(Photo - Doris Himmelbauer)