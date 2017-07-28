IMPLORE Release “Loathe” Single / Music Video; Subjugate Album Artwork Revealed

Grindcore/death metal outfit, Implore, have launched the first online single/video off their upcoming album, Subjugate. “Loathe” is a 50-second grinding death metal assault. It’s one of the shorter tracks of the album, but sums up the direction of Subjugate quite well. So take a one minute break and check out “Loathe” below:

The cover artwork for Subjugate has also been revealed. The artwork as well as the entire layouts have been done by Brian D’Agosta who many of you will know from his excellent work for bands such as Vallenfyre, Goatwhore and others.

Subjugate will be released on September 22nd in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak (with two bonus tracks and patch)

- LP (gatefold sleeve, 180 gram vinyl, CD with two bonus tracks)

- Digital download/stream

The following vinyl colours are offered:

- Black vinyl: unlimited

- Silver vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro Europe

- White vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various mailorder stores

- Clear/black haze vinyl: limited to 300 copies, exclusively offered at Pelagic Records

Pre-order options here.

Tour dates:

October

26 - Zürich, Switzerland - Werk21/Dynamo

27 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Bloodshed Fest

28 - Leipzig, Germany - Westwerk

29 - Ruzemberok, Slovakia - Nove Korzo

31 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Dudefest Halloween Edt.

November

1 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

3 - Berlin, Germany - Tommyhaus, Grindcore Fachtagung

Implore lineup:

Gabriel Dubko - Bass & Vocals

Eduard Petrolillo - Guitars

Guido Montanarini - Drums