IMPLORE Release Official Music Video For "Boundary"

Grindcore/death metal outfit Implore have released a video for "Boundary", a track from their new album, Subjugate, released last September. Watch below:

With Subjugate, Implore have delivered a prime example on how to combine the force of death metal with grinding ferocity, the fury of blackened crust with the anger of hardcore.

Known as one of the world’s hardest touring underground band, it is now about time for Implore to join forces with the legendary Exhumed and the mighty Rotten Sound for a touring package that is surely going to leave a trail of chaos and destruction across Europe. Be sure not to miss this killer package!

Tour dates:

April

12 - Paris, France - Gibus Live

13 - Essen, Germany - Turock

14 - Amersfoort, Netherlands - Headbangers Bash

15 - Jena, Germany - Rosenkeller

16 - Rostock, Germany - Alte Zuckerfabrik

17 - Poznan, Poland - Klub U Bazyla

18 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

19 - Tannheim, Germany - Schwarzer Adler

20 - Vevey, Switzerland - Rocking Chair

21 - Göttingen, Germany - Haus der Kulturen

22 - Vienna, Austria - The Escape

23 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

25 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

27 - Erica, Netherlands - Pitfest

28 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Het Bos

Implore lineup:

Gabriel Dubko - Bass & Vocals

Eduard Petrolillo - Guitars

Guido Montanarini - Drums

(Photo - Ruben Navarro Martin)