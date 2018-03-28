IMPLORE Release Official Music Video For "Boundary"
March 28, 2018, an hour ago
Grindcore/death metal outfit Implore have released a video for "Boundary", a track from their new album, Subjugate, released last September. Watch below:
With Subjugate, Implore have delivered a prime example on how to combine the force of death metal with grinding ferocity, the fury of blackened crust with the anger of hardcore.
Known as one of the world’s hardest touring underground band, it is now about time for Implore to join forces with the legendary Exhumed and the mighty Rotten Sound for a touring package that is surely going to leave a trail of chaos and destruction across Europe. Be sure not to miss this killer package!
Tour dates:
April
12 - Paris, France - Gibus Live
13 - Essen, Germany - Turock
14 - Amersfoort, Netherlands - Headbangers Bash
15 - Jena, Germany - Rosenkeller
16 - Rostock, Germany - Alte Zuckerfabrik
17 - Poznan, Poland - Klub U Bazyla
18 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
19 - Tannheim, Germany - Schwarzer Adler
20 - Vevey, Switzerland - Rocking Chair
21 - Göttingen, Germany - Haus der Kulturen
22 - Vienna, Austria - The Escape
23 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club
24 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
25 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
27 - Erica, Netherlands - Pitfest
28 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Het Bos
Implore lineup:
Gabriel Dubko - Bass & Vocals
Eduard Petrolillo - Guitars
Guido Montanarini - Drums
(Photo - Ruben Navarro Martin)