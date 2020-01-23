IMPLORE Release "The Constant Dissonance" Music Video; More European Tour Dates Announced

International grindcore-death-punk force, Implore, is starting 2020 with the release of a brand new video for the track "The Constant Dissonance", taken from their latest album, Alienated Despair, released back in September 2019. Check out the video below:

Furthermore, Implore have announced additional European tour dates and a support tour in March with Downfall Of Gaia.

Says the band: "We are very excited to tour Southern Europe after so long, we will be visiting cities we haven't played in years and some new ones. As for the tour with Downfall of Gaia, it's something we both had in mind for years but we couldn't make it happen for a reason or another, so we are glad that Black Harbour Entertainment made it real!"

Lineup:

Gabriel Dubko - Vocals

Eduard Petrolillo - Guitars

Carol Lieb - Bass & Vocals

Markus Matzinger - Drums