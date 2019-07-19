IMPLORE Set September Release Date For Alienated Despair Album; Video Teaser

International grindcore-death-punk force, Implore, have announced the release of their new album, Alienated Despair, on September 27 via Century Media Records. Watch a teaser video below.

Says the band: "31 minutes of straight-to-the-point violence, Alienated Despair is our heaviest record to date. Featuring guest vocals by Tomas Lindberg it has the real anatomy of Implore, the exact dose of grind, death and punk. One more step forward in the evolution of this band."

Alienated Despair will be available as Ltd. CD Edition, black LP and digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Faculties Of Time"

"Abandoned Desires"

"Parallax"

"All Is Not Lost Is Long Forgotten"

"The Constant Dissonance"

"Never Again" (feat. Tomas Lindberg)

"All Consuming Filth"

"Let The Pleasure Destroy Me"

"In Apathetic Isolation"

"The Venom Comes In Droves"

"Despondency"

Teaser:

Implore lineup:

Gabriel Dubko - vocals

Eduard Petrolillo - guitars

Carol Lieb - bass

Markus Matzinger - drums