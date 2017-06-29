IMPLORE - Subjugate Album Studio Report #2 Streaming; Video
June 29, 2017, an hour ago
Grindcore/death metal outfit, Implore, have finished the recordings for their new album, Subjugate, which is penned for a September 22nd release through Century Media Records. The band has documented the recording and prepared three studio reports. The second report has been released. Watch two clips below:
Studio Report #1:
Studio Report #2:
Subjugate, the follow-up album to the band’s debut, Depopulation, is going to be released on CD, LP and digitally. The LP is co-released with Implore’s former label, Pelagic Records.
In late October the band will team up with Sweden’s legendary grind/crust outfit Gadget to spread the gospel of grind upon Europe.
Tour dates:
October
26 - Zürich, Switzerland - Werk21/Dynamo
27 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Bloodshed Fest
28 - Leipzig, Germany - Westwerk
29 - Ruzemberok, Slovakia - Nove Korzo
31 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Dudefest Halloween Edt.
November
1 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
3 - Berlin, Germany - Tommyhaus, Grindcore Fachtagung
Implore lineup:
Gabriel Dubko - Bass & Vocals
Eduard Petrolillo - Guitars
Guido Montanarini - Drums