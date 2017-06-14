IMPLORE To Release Subjugate Album In September; Studio Report Video Streaming

Grindcore/death metal outfit, Implore, have finished the recordings for their new album, Subjugate, which is penned for a September 22nd release through Century Media Records. The band has documented the recording and prepared three studio reports. The first one can be viewed below:

Subjugate, the follow-up album to the band’s debut, Depopulation, is going to be released on CD, LP and digitally. The LP is co-released with Implore’s former label, Pelagic Records.

In late October the band will team up with Sweden’s legendary grind/crust outfit Gadget to spread the gospel of grind upon Europe.

Tour dates:

October

26 - Zürich, Switzerland - Werk21/Dynamo

27 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Bloodshed Fest

28 - Leipzig, Germany - Westwerk

29 - Ruzemberok, Slovakia - Nove Korzo

31 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Dudefest Halloween Edt.

November

1 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

3 - Berlin, Germany - Tommyhaus, Grindcore Fachtagung

Implore lineup:

Gabriel Dubko - Bass & Vocals

Eduard Petrolillo - Guitars

Guido Montanarini - Drums