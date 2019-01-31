IMPRECATION - Damnatio Ad Bestias Album Out In March; "Temple Of The Foul Spirit" Track Streaming

Texas horde, Imprecation, will once again lay waste to false metal with eight new tracks of blasphemous black/death metal. The band’s forthcoming full-length, Damnatio Ad Bestias, will be out March 22nd on Dark Descent Records. Listen to the track “Temple Of The Foul Spirit” below.

Imprecation rises again from the blasted lands of Texas with their darkest spell ever, Damnatio Ad Bestias. This album expands upon the themes of their 2013 debut Satanae Tenebris Infinita with deadly results. An aura of true Satanic majesty is unleashed in tracks like, “Temple Of The Foul Spirit”, “Morbid Crucifixion”, and “Baptized In Satan's Blood”. Bludgeoning guitars, battering drums, and haunting keys create an experience that will terrify the unbelievers and convert the uninitiated.

Damnatio Ad Bestias tracklisting:

"Ageless Ones Of None"

"Baptized In Satan's Blood"

"Beasts Of The Infernal Void"

"Dagger, Thurible, Altar Of Death"

"Damnatio Ad Bestias"

"Morbid Crucifixion"

"The Shepherd And The Flock"

"Temple Of The Foul Spirit"

"Temple Of The Foul Spirit":