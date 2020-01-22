IN FLAMES Announce UK / European Tour Dates For April / May 2020

Last year, Swedish metal giants In Flames unleashed their latest album, I, The Mask, via Nuclear Blast. The highly lauded album achieved great chart positions, including #1 in Sweden and Austria as well as #2 in Germany. Now, the time has come for the band to once again return to our stages as headliners in early 2020. Today, In Flames announce a huge tour through Europe; more information on the support act follow soon.

Frontman Anders Fridén: "Jesterheads, we’re excited to be back in EU and the UK for the first time in over a year this April and May. Let’s kick off 2020 head banging together!"

Dates are as follows:

April

25 - Edinburgh, UK – Liquid Room

26 - Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy 2

27 - Sheffield, UK – Leadmill

29 - Bristol, UK – Thekla

30 - Wolverhampton, UK – Steel Mill

May

1 - Stoke, UK – Sugarmill

2 - London, UK - Ulu

3 - Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

5 - Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms

6 - Lille, France – Splendid

7 - Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

9 - Padova, Italy – Hall

10 - Rome, Italy - Orion

11 - Milan, Italy – Live Club

12 - Ljubijana, Slovenia – Katedrala Hall

13 - Zagreb, Croatia – Boogaloo

15 - Skopje, Macedonia – MKC Dancing Hall

16 - Thessaloniki, Greece – Principal Club

17 - Athens, Greece – Gazi Music Hall

19 - Sofia, Bulgaria – Universiada Hall

20 - Belgrade, Serbia – SKC

22 - Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra Track

23 - Bratislava, Slovakia – MMC

24 - Prague, Czech Republic – Mala Sportovni Hala

26 - Kiev, Ukraine – Nau

27 - Minsk, Lelarus – Prime Hall

29 - Riga, Latvia – Palladium

30 - Tallinn, Estonia – Helitehas

31 - Vilnius, Lithuania – Loftas Club

June

3 - Warsaw, Poland – Stodola