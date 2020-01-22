IN FLAMES Announce UK / European Tour Dates For April / May 2020

January 22, 2020, 28 minutes ago

Last year, Swedish metal giants In Flames unleashed their latest album, I, The Mask, via Nuclear Blast. The highly lauded album achieved great chart positions, including #1 in Sweden and Austria as well as #2 in Germany. Now, the time has come for the band to once again return to our stages as headliners in early 2020. Today, In Flames announce a huge tour through Europe; more information on the support act follow soon.

Frontman Anders Fridén: "Jesterheads, we’re excited to be back in EU and the UK for the first time in over a year this April and May. Let’s kick off 2020 head banging together!"

Dates are as follows:

April
25 - Edinburgh, UK – Liquid Room
26 - Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy 2
27 - Sheffield, UK – Leadmill
29 - Bristol, UK – Thekla
30 - Wolverhampton, UK – Steel Mill

May
1 - Stoke, UK – Sugarmill
2 - London, UK - Ulu
3 - Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
5 - Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms
6 - Lille, France – Splendid
7 - Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
9 - Padova, Italy  – Hall
10 - Rome, Italy - Orion
11 - Milan, Italy – Live Club
12 - Ljubijana, Slovenia – Katedrala Hall
13 - Zagreb, Croatia – Boogaloo
15 - Skopje, Macedonia – MKC Dancing Hall
16 - Thessaloniki, Greece – Principal Club
17 - Athens, Greece – Gazi Music Hall
19 - Sofia, Bulgaria – Universiada Hall
20 - Belgrade, Serbia – SKC
22 - Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra Track
23 - Bratislava, Slovakia – MMC
24 - Prague, Czech Republic – Mala Sportovni Hala
26 - Kiev, Ukraine – Nau
27 - Minsk, Lelarus – Prime Hall
29 - Riga, Latvia – Palladium
30 - Tallinn, Estonia – Helitehas
31 - Vilnius, Lithuania – Loftas Club

June
3 - Warsaw, Poland – Stodola



